EMA, Health Departments Collecting Protective Equipment for Hospitals
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s health departments and the EMA are collecting unused Personal Protective Equipment for hospitals.
They ask that any so-called “PPEs” in medical offices be donated through the EMA office.
Call 330-451-3900.
Here’s the news release from the Stark County, Canton, Alliance and Massillon Health Departments:
Stark County, Ohio, March 19, 2020 – Our healthcare system in Stark County is in great need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). If there are any physician offices, dentist/orthodontist offices, veterinarians, etc. that are not open at this time and have extra unused PPE please consider donating.
Stark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be coordinating these efforts on behalf of the county’s response to COVID-19.
Beginning tomorrow, March 19, those willing to donate unused PPE for Stark County’s response to COVID-19 should call the Stark County EMA at 330.451.3900, Monday-Friday between 9:00AM – 3:00PM for drop off arrangements.