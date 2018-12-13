Email Bomb Threat Extortion Scam

(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to investigate the source of an email bomb threat scam.

The sheriff’s office says several businesses received an email on November 13th at around 2 p.m. indicating that a bomb was placed in the business and that it would go off if $20,000 in bitcoin wasn’t placed in an account.

Major C.J. Stantz says their investigation revealed that the emails originated from, and were sent from, outside the United States.

He says he doesn’t believe any businesses fell for the extortion scam, and that any suspicious activity should always be reported to the authorities.

“We take every threat seriously and will prosecute anyone who makes these types of threats.”