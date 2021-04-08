Emergency Response at Perry Nuclear Plant: Two Accidentally Trespass
NORTH PERRY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears it was out of an abundance of precaution that county and federal law enforcement as well as a bomb squad responded to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant Wednesday night.
A statement from a company representing the power plant indicates two people mistakenly drove onto company property at around 6 p.m.
The situation was worked out near the gate to the facility.
The pair was not considered a threat to the plant.