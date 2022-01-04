      Weather Alert

Eminem Bought A Bored Ape NFT Resembling Him For Over $450,000

Jan 4, 2022 @ 9:21am

NFTs are the craze right now, especially the Bored Ape NFTs and now it has gotten even more popular as Eminem is the latest artist to purchase a Bored Ape NFT that resembles him.

Eminem purchased the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $452,000 or 125.45 Ether (ETH). “I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single,” GeeGazza wrote about the sale.

Eminem changed his social media avatars to the new NFT. He’s the latest to join a group of artists who have also purchased NFTs from Bored Ape including Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, and Timbaland.

Have you gotten into the NFT game yet? What have you purchased?

Popular Posts
Måneskin are “Beggin'” you to watch them ring in 2022 on ABC's ﻿'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Betty White: 1922-2021
Justin Timberlake shares his and wife Jessica Biel's workout routine
Ed Sheeran reveals he's reached the babyproofing everything stage of parenthood
OneRepublic's happy to return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': “Must be doing something right!”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On