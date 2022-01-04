Eminem Bought A Bored Ape NFT Resembling Him For Over $450,000
NFTs are the craze right now, especially the Bored Ape NFTs and now it has gotten even more popular as Eminem is the latest artist to purchase a Bored Ape NFT that resembles him.
Eminem purchased the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $452,000 or 125.45 Ether (ETH). “I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single,” GeeGazza wrote about the sale.
Eminem changed his social media avatars to the new NFT. He’s the latest to join a group of artists who have also purchased NFTs from Bored Ape including Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, and Timbaland.
Have you gotten into the NFT game yet? What have you purchased?