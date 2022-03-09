      Weather Alert

Eminem Is The Most-Certified Artist For Singles In History

Mar 9, 2022 @ 7:55am

Eminem just reached a historic milestone becoming the most-certified artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America history.

He earned 73.5 million new certified units. With those Gold & Platinum Program certifications, Eminem has now earned 227.5 million RIAA awards in his career — 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications.

Curtain Call: The Hits has been certified as Eminem’s third Diamond album.

He now has six RIAA Diamond awards — 3 albums and 3 singles — and is one of only seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album awards.

 

