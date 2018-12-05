Emma Stone to Play a Young Cruella De Vil

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed a 2016 rumor that Emma Stone will indeed play a young Cruella de Vil in a live-action origin story of 101 Dalmatians.

The movie, which is to be titled “Cruella,” will be set in the early 80s and sport a “punk vibe.”

Disney is rumored to be in talks with “I,Tonya” director Craig Gillespie for the film after Alex Timbers had to back out because of Broadway commitments.

Do you like the way Disney is remaking their classics? What other Disney film would you like to see get a Disney remake?