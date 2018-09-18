Emmy Winners, and a Proposal?!

Many had life changing moments at the Emmy’s last night. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was the big winner of the evening! But Glenn Weiss maybe received the best prize: love. I know cheesy right? But c’mon! The guy used his moment to propose to his long-term girlfriend, I mean how sweet is that! Congrats you two! Use the Oscars for your wedding ceremony, please!
Here’s a complete list of winners of the 70thannual Primetime Emmy Awards:
- Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”
- Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Limited Series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
- Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
- Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
- Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”
- Directing, Drama Series: Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
- Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, “Barry.”
- Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
- Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
- Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, “Godless”
- Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”
- Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Writing, Variety Special: John Mulaney, “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City”
- Directing, Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, “The Oscars”
- Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”
- Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”