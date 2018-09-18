Emmy Winners, and a Proposal?!
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 5:31 AM

Many had life changing moments at the Emmy’s last night. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was the big winner of the evening! But Glenn Weiss maybe received the best prize: love. I know cheesy right? But c’mon! The guy used his moment to propose to his long-term girlfriend, I mean how sweet is that! Congrats you two! Use the Oscars for your wedding ceremony, please!

 

Here’s a complete list of winners of the 70thannual Primetime Emmy Awards: 

  • Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”
  • Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Limited Series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
  • Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
  • Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
  • Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”
  • Directing, Drama Series: Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
  • Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, “Barry.”
  • Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
  • Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
  • Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, “Godless”
  • Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”
  • Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Writing, Variety Special: John Mulaney, “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City”
  • Directing, Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, “The Oscars”
  • Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”
  • Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
