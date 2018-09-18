Emmy Winners, and a Proposal?!

Many had life changing moments at the Emmy’s last night. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was the big winner of the evening! But Glenn Weiss maybe received the best prize: love. I know cheesy right? But c’mon! The guy used his moment to propose to his long-term girlfriend, I mean how sweet is that! Congrats you two! Use the Oscars for your wedding ceremony, please!

Here’s a complete list of winners of the 70thannual Primetime Emmy Awards: