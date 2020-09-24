Enhanced Charges Coming After Akron Child Dies from Gunshot Injuries
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Murder charges are expected soon against two Akron men now that a little girl has died.
23-year-old Marqualle Clinkscales and 39-year-old Corey Jemison were already charged with felonious assault in an incident two weeks ago where 6-year-old Marviya Jones was shot while riding in a vehicle with other children.
She succumbed to her injuries Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Copley Road two weeks ago as the two men exchanged gunfire from inside their respective cars.