Enjoy Another Blast of Summer, Perhaps Last One

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to what appears to be the last blast of the Summer of 2022.

AccuWeather says highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s for the next 10 days or so.

The average high for this time of year is around 75.

Then come next Friday, it’s upper 60s and low 70s to finish out the month.

The warmest day so far this month is September 2nd, at 87 degrees.

It’s subject to daily change, of course.