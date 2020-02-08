      Weather Alert

Enough Snow to Shovel, Cause Accidents

Feb 8, 2020 @ 7:00am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Snowfall from early in the morning until late in the evening Friday made it an interesting day on the roadways.

Observers at the Akron Canton Airport measured 2 inches of snow for the day, but small pockets of heavy snow left larger amounts in some areas.

The snow contributed to a number of accidents last evening across Stark County.

A 73-year-old pedestrian was injured when he came to assist drivers involved in a three-car accident on Everhard Road SW just west of Main Street in North Canton.

There were no reported injuries in a four-car pileup on the Lincolnway Viaduct in Massillon.

In both cases, road surfaces were said to be icy.

