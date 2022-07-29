Enshrinement Festival Airborne: Annual Balloon Classic
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s up up and away this weekend.
With the first launch in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic set for 6:30 Friday morning.
That 6:30 is a key time to remember.
Launches are set for that time Fiday night, same thing AM and PM on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
They take off from Stark State College and Kent State Stark.
There are 50 balloons from as far away as Arizona for this year’s classic.
Here’s more from the Enshrinement Festival:
Ballooning activities over the weekend:
Some pilots will compete in a team format for a cash prize of $18,000, plus a $3,000 “up for grabs” pole grab sponsored by Maury Sullivan and Pancho’s Southwestern Grill and Todd Hawke, GDK & Co.
Spectators can marvel at the “Night Glow” on Friday at 9:30 pm when pilots illuminate their balloon envelopes while tethered at the launch field.
The Balloon Education Area, sponsored by FreshMark, will provide a special opportunity for adults and children to enter a fully inflated balloon envelope and learn about the envelope, balloon basket and burners.
Guests can watch skydivers sponsored by Kenan Advantage Group each evening prior to the balloon launch.
Residents of Stark County can participate in the ballooning excitement by allowing a balloon to land on their property. To signal pilots for landing, place a white sheet in a 200’ x 200’ grassy area. The landing area must be clear of trees and power lines, as well as allow enough space for the balloon to land. The pilots offer landowners the chance to win $50 in appreciation of land use.
Great food and entertainment are also on tap Friday and Saturday evenings. There will be a variety of food vendors, playground of inflatables for children, live music, and of course fireworks.
Friday night entertainment lineup:
Dance Fever – 6:30 pm
Donut Eating Contest (sponsored by Mary Ann Donuts) – 8:00 pm
New Wave Nation – 8:30 pm
NIGHT GLOW – 9:30 pm
Saturday night entertainment lineup:
Chris Kraft – 6:30 pm
Dustin Kines – 8:30 pm
FIREWORKS – 10:00 pm