Enshrinement Festival Airborne: Annual Balloon Classic

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s up up and away this weekend.

With the first launch in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic set for 6:30 Friday morning.

That 6:30 is a key time to remember.

Launches are set for that time Fiday night, same thing AM and PM on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

They take off from Stark State College and Kent State Stark.

There are 50 balloons from as far away as Arizona for this year’s classic.

Here’s more from the Enshrinement Festival: