CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you ever thought that all those Gold Jackets feel obligated to attend annual Enshrinement Festival events, think again.

2018 Enshrinee Robert Brazile says about Canton: “this is home for me”.

He and others we talked to, commenting on the friendliness and welcoming spirit here.

They say being part of the new class coming in each year is also huge.