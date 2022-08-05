ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Class of 2022 and Returning Gold Jackets Come Together Downtown

It’s a yearly tradition – the new class of Hall of Fame Enshrinees join the returning Gold Jackets for the ultimate “team” picture. Usually this photo is taken infront of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year – a new location and a fun walk to get there. The Enshrinees, past and present, walked from the the Doubletree Hilton Downtown to Centennial Plaza for the photo op. They hear cheers and pleas for autographs all along the way. The smile, laughing and camaraderie was pulsating through the group.

The start of a great weekend!