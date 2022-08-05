ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Dos and Don’ts for Events at Tom Benson

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here’s information for all Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival events taking place at Tom Benson, including the game, Enshrinement and Concert for Legends.

There is no public parking at or near the stadium.

The only official parking is at the Stark County Fairgrounds on Wertz Avenue NW.

SARTA shuttles will reportedly run from 8 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

It’s $20 cash-only to park and three dollars per person for the shuttle.

Some neighbors neat the stadium are offering parking in their yards.

Stadium Park is closed through the weekend.

Inside the stadium, no umbrellas are permitted, and you can bring in only clear plastic ziplock bags.