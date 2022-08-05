ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Enshrinees Take ‘Walk of Fame’ on Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The entire Enshrinee class is staying at the downtown Hilton DoubleTree this week.

And here’s an opportunity to see all those guys as a group.

Friday morning at 10:30, Mayor Tom Bernabei says they’ll take the “Walk of Fame” up Market Avenue from the hotel to Centennial Plaza for the 2022 class photo.

The photo shoot will be between 10:45 and 11:15, advises the Hall.

The downtown hotel had for many years been “home base” for the Enshrinees, and it’s back.