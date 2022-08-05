Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Enshrinees Take ‘Walk of Fame’ on Friday

August 5, 2022 5:20AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The entire Enshrinee class is staying at the downtown Hilton DoubleTree this week.

And here’s an opportunity to see all those guys as a group.

Friday morning at 10:30, Mayor Tom Bernabei says they’ll take the “Walk of Fame” up Market Avenue from the hotel to Centennial Plaza for the 2022 class photo.

The photo shoot will be between 10:45 and 11:15, advises the Hall.

The downtown hotel had for many years been “home base” for the Enshrinees, and it’s back.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment