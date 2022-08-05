ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Saturday Parade, Enshrinement, Concert

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A huge day to say the least Saturday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

It starts early in the morning as local residents grab their favorite streetside spots for the Repository Grand Parade, stepping off at 8 a.m. at Cleveland Avenue and 4th Street SW.

The Class of 2022 in the parade will need to quickly move on over to Tom Benson Stadium by Noon, when they will take their rightful places in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That’s followed at night by the Concert for Legends with Journey and Donny Iris.

The only official parking is at the Stark County Fairgrounds on Wertz Avenue NW.

SARTA shuttles will reportedly run from 8 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

It’s $20 to park and three dollars per person for the shuttle.

Inside the stadium, no umbrellas are permitted, and only clear plastic ziplock bags.