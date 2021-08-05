      Weather Alert

Enshrinement Week, Thursday Night: Just Football, It’s Back

Aug 5, 2021 @ 4:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday night, it’s what football fans are really looking forward to.

A game.

The 2021 preseason begins with the Steelers and Cowboys from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

If you have tickets, don’t bring a lot of “stuff”.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame says there will be screening going on at the gates.

Only clear bags please.

If you don’t have tickets and want to see the action on a large screen with a crowd, come on down to Centennial Plaza

Or, listen on the radio on 1480 WHBC.

The game kicks off at 8.

Popular Posts
Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her and Ice-T’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
Mila Kunis regrets not letting Ashton Kutcher go to Space
An Ohio Man Duct-Taped To Seat After Harassing Flight Attendants
Kit Harington Gave a Rare Interview About Being a New Dad
Virus Latest: Higher Numbers, Stark, Other Local Counties at CDC ‘Substantial’ Transmission
Connect With Us Listen To Us On