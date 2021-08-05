Enshrinement Week, Thursday Night: Just Football, It’s Back
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday night, it’s what football fans are really looking forward to.
A game.
The 2021 preseason begins with the Steelers and Cowboys from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
If you have tickets, don’t bring a lot of “stuff”.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame says there will be screening going on at the gates.
Only clear bags please.
If you don’t have tickets and want to see the action on a large screen with a crowd, come on down to Centennial Plaza
Or, listen on the radio on 1480 WHBC.
The game kicks off at 8.