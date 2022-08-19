EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets.

And it’ll cost the department nothing.

With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made available to 426 potential residential customers, replacing water from a local system and wells that have water quality issues.

The project is being paid for by a $5 million Water Infrastructure Grant, with a million and a half grant from Governor DeWine’s H-2-Ohio program.