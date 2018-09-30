Epic Comeback Lifts OSU Past Penn State

Wow, what a win for the Buckeyes!

Ohio State trailed by 13 points in the first half, and by 12 points with 8:00 left in the game, but somehow found away to make big plays down the stretch and come all the way back for an unforgettable 27-26 win at Penn State.

As bad as the Buckeyes played in the first half, with head coach Urban Meyer calling it “awful” with just 7 points and only 96 total yards, when the game was on the line in the fourth quarter, Ohio State’s offense was at its best.

Down 26-14 with exactly 8 minutes left, OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins led a 3 play, 75 yard drive that ended with a 47 yard touchdown pass to Binjimen Victor to make it 26-21. Meyer on that play, “Ben Victor changed the whole dynamic of that game”.

After a defensive stop by the Buckeyes, Haskins would go to work again, but the task was a daunting one. He would have to lead Ohio State 96 yards in less than 5 minutes to pull out the come from behind win and he did just that. Urban Meyer called it, “One of the great drives in Ohio State history” – 8 plays, 96 yards in just 2:32 seconds, with Haskins connecting with K.J. Hill for the game winning TD from 24 yards out.

Following the go ahead score, the Buckeyes defense would have to make one more big play to seal the win and they did, as Chase Young tackled Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders for a two yard loss on 4th and 5 at the OSU 45 yard line with 1:16 left in the game. Haskins then went into victory formation and the epic comeback was complete.

After a very slow start, Haskins, a Heisman hopeful, finished with 270 yards through the air with 3 touchdown passes and 1 interception.

J.K. Dobbins had a solid all around game, rushing for 57 yards and a score, and catching 2 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The fourth ranked Buckeyes are now 5-0 on the season overall, and 2-0 in the Big Ten East, and will host Indiana next Saturday at Ohio stadium.

Penn State, who falls to 4-1 on the year and 1-1 in Big Ten play, got an outstanding effort from their quarterback Trace McSorley who combined for 461 total yards and two touchdowns.

The post Epic Comeback Lifts OSU Past Penn State appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.