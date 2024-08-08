Eras Tour Shows Canceled In Vienna After Confirmation Of A Planned Terrorist Attack

Source: YouTube

Two men have been arrested and detailed plans were found plotting a terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, forcing organizers to cancel Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows there.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old with ties to ISIS were taken into custody after “chemical substances and technical devices” were found in the 19-year-old’s house. He fully admitted his plan. The 17-year-old had gotten a job working in the venue where the Eras Tour shows were happening days before the plot was uncovered.

Austria’s Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler wrote on social platform X: “For many, a dream has been shattered today. On three evenings in Vienna, tens of thousands of Swifties should have celebrated life together.” “I am very sorry that you were denied this….”

MORE HERE