      Weather Alert

Eric Snow Family YMCA Offering Spring Break College Tour

Feb 21, 2020 @ 4:23pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Eric Snow Family YMCA is offering a college tour for 24 area minority student athletes this upcoming spring break.

The Eric Snow Family YMCA Black Achievers program will hit the road on three-state tour to visit schools in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan that will take place from March 24-27.

The schools on the tour include:

  • The Ohio State University
  • Indiana University
  • Michigan State University
  • The University of Toledo
  • The University of Michigan
  • The University of Notre Dame

The tour will included educational and enrichment activities. It is primarily offered to students in grades 9-11 but seniors will be allowed on a case by case basis.

The cost of the tour is $75 for Stark County minority basketball players and $100 for other sport minority athletes. A $50 deposit is due for the tour by Friday, March 6.

Those with more questions can contact executive director at the Eric Snow YMCA, Michael T. Brown (mbrown@ymcastark.org).

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends! Warrick is a Good Boy With a Happy Tail! Adopt Him!
Terms Of Use