“Eurovision” Movie Wins Over Twitter
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’s new Netflix film Eurovision: The Story Of Fire Saga was released on Friday. With so much going on, it looks like people needed an escape from reality. By looking at tweets about the movie, the film delivered. One person tweeted, “The kind of ridiculous, over-the-top, musical fantasy we need on a Friday night in 2020. Really great moments of absurdist comedy, actors chewing the hell out of scenery, and, of course, Rachel. F**king adorable film.” Another person tweeted, “Just watched the #EurovisionMovie with zero expectations, but it was actually kinda wonderful.”