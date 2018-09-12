Ever wonder why we say “Ok”? By Bo Matthews | Sep 12, 2018 @ 6:20 PM We use it a lot! What does it mean? Where did it come from? Believe it or not…. from back in the 1800’s! Here is the scoop. Take this info and look smarter than your friends. ok SHARE RELATED CONTENT Apple did a really good job releasing this news- Every OWEN WILSON WOW in the movies. You could be on the new BANNER downtown CLE across from the Q. I post this every couple years – video from when I was at the Top of the World Trade Center less than 48 hours before 9/11 attacks. Canton Grocery Store employee stole $9,200 in HAM! Kid sounds exactly like MICHAEL JACKSON