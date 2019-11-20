Everything We Know About Monday’s Robberies in Canton

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police are still investigating the five robberies that took place throughout the afternoon and evening this past Monday. Lieutenenant Dennis Garren told WHBC that an investigation into each incident is ongoing and at this time, officers do not believe the five incidents were connected.
While Police have yet to name any suspects, here is all of the information WHBC has received.
First Robbery: East Side Pop and Drive Thru
Address: 2401 Tuscarawas Street East, Canton, OH
Time: 10:00 AM
What happened: Three armed men broke into the store as one of the employees was opening up the business. The employee was held on the ground at gunpoint. The three men stole his cellphone, an undisclosed amount of cash, merchandise from the store and lottery tickets.
The victim told 9-1-1 dispatchers that the suspects were African American males who drove away in a white Nissan with Tennessee license plates. Two were armed with assault rifles while one had a pistol.
Second Robbery: Speedway
Address: 2920 12th Street NW, Canton, OH
Time: 11:35 AM
What happened: A female employee was held at gunpoint while two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the convenience store. Photos from police show the victim being held on the ground with a gun pointed to her head. There were three witnesses at the scene.
Third Robbery: Speedway (Again)
Address: 2920 12th Street NW, Canton, OH
Time: Around 7:00 PM
What Happened: One employee was held at gunpoint by two male suspects. They left with $147.27 from the cash register. Two witnesses were at the scene.
Fourth Robbery: BP Gas Station
Address: 2211 Tuscarawas Street West, Canton, OH
Time: 7:45 PM
What Happened: One suspect robbed held the lone victim, who was an employee at gunpoint and robbed the store. $300 cash and $70 worth of Newport King Cigarettes were stolen.
Fifth Robbery: Subway
Address: 164 Dueber Ave SW, Canton, OH
Time: 11:02 PM
What Happened: Two robbers came over the hill located next to the restaurant. Once inside they held the three employees at gun point. One of the three victims was struck over the head with an object. He did not receive medical attention. The suspects escaped with a safe worth $1,800 that contained approximately $720 cash inside.
Anyone with information on any of these five robberies is encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department.