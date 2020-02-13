Exciting Entertainment Events to Come Soon in Stark County
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It turns out that increased bed tax on hotels could lead to more fun for everyone. Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith says that 6% tax generated $6,600,000 that will go toward grants for area entertainment.
He says numerous areas have already applied. The grants are given out through Arts in Stark. Smith spoke about a big event planned in Canton which is right around the corner.
You can hear more about that and more by checking out Smith’s full interview on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.