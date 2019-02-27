Executions On Hold In Ohio

(ONN) – Statements by Governor DeWine suggest Ohio could go years without another execution.

The governor has ordered the prisons system to come up with a new lethal drug protocol after a federal judge’s scathing critique of the first drug in Ohio’s method.

DeWine said Ohio “certainly could have no executions” during that search and the court challenges that would follow any new system.

After Ohio launched a search for new drugs in 2014, it took the state more than three years to establish its current three-drug lethal injection protocol.

DeWine previously said, during a February 19th forum sponsored by the Associated Press, it wouldn’t be right to carry out executions until a lethal drug method meets with court approval.