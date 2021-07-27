      Weather Alert

Expanded Early Voting Hours for Lawrence Township Special Election

Jul 27, 2021 @ 5:46am

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are expanded early voting hours for Lawrence Township residents this week.

You can vote on two fire renewal levies at the Board of Elections office on Regency Avenue NE in Canton from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

There are also weekend hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Monday voting hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Otherwise, you can vote next Tuesday at the usual precinct locations in the township.

Popular Posts
Couple Charged With Manslaughter After Gender Reveal Party That Sparked CA Wildfire
New York Bans Child Marriage by Raising Legal Consent Age
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Best Songs To Help You Fall In Love
LeVar Burton to Make 'Jeopardy' Guest Host Debut on Monday
Netflix Getting a Live-Action Pokemon Series
Connect With Us Listen To Us On