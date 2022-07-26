Expanded Early Voting This Week in Ohio
July 26, 2022 4:58AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The August 2 Special Primary Election is one week away.
And this week, there are expanded early voting hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Board of Elections offices, including the Stark County office on Regent Avenue NE in Canton.
The only contested races in Stark County are for state central committee men and women.
Expanded early voting for August 2 Election:
Mon July 25-Fri July 29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat July 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sun July 31: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mon Aug 1: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.