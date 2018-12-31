Experts Say “No Way” 2 Million People Are in Time’s Square

If you believe that 1-2 million people go to Times Square to watch the ball drop, think again. According to crowd-size experts, those numbers are elevated and there’s no way that many people can be squeezed into Times Square. Crowd science professor G. Keith Still says there is likely less than 100,000 people in attendance. “Promoting a bigger number helps cement the image of New York City as the center of the universe,” says NYU professor Charles Seife. Did you ever think there were one million people on Times Square at New Year’s Eve?