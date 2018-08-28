Experts Say You Can’t Buy ONE Thing at Target

This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." The retailer says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

I know the situation. You walk into Target with the intention of only purchasing that pack of toilet paper, and maybe a card for your grandma’s birthday next week. And instead? You walk out with about five things from the dollar shelves, a couple new knick-knacks, and a candy bar. Marketing professor Tony Meyvis, from New York University’s Stern School of Business, has the answer as to why many of us experience this phenomenon: the store layout, and shopping habits. Target’s marketing researchers did their homework, and they know the path shoppers usually like to take. Because of this, Target stores have a layout that purposely cross-sells products, causing shoppers to buy more than what they need. It doesn’t help that store has displays that show us how products will REALLY look in our homes, which compels us to buy more!