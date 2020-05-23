Experts Warn Sanitizer Bottles Left In A Hot Car Could Explode
While it’s important to keep sanitizer close at hand during the pandemic, experts are warning not to leave a bottle inside a hot car. That’s because sanitizer and other flammable liquids can potentially explode in direct sunlight, especially if vapors leak out in the confined space.
Wisconsin firefighters recently shared a photo of a car that was seriously damaged when a bottle of sanitizer ignited inside a 95 degree vehicle. Even if it doesn’t explode, sanitizer left in the car could become less effective was the alcohol evaporates. Experts say the best option is to keep the bottle with you instead. Have you been keeping sanitizer in the car? Are you even able to find hand sanitizer anywhere?