Explosion at Timken Steel Sends 3 to Hospital
July 27, 2022 7:51AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – An explosion Tuesday night possibly involving a furnace at the Timken Steel Faircrest plant sends three workers to the hospital.
There’s no word on their conditions.
That blast occurred around 10:30 Tuesday night.
The lead fire department responding was the Perry Township department since the plant is located there.
But Canton and other departments also responded.
The company as part of a statement says “The safety and wellbeing of our employees is a top priority, and we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.”
The company was recently placed in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program for several incidents at the facility.