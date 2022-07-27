Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Explosion at Timken Steel Sends 3 to Hospital

July 27, 2022 7:51AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – An explosion Tuesday night possibly involving a furnace at the Timken Steel Faircrest plant sends three workers to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions.

That blast occurred around 10:30 Tuesday night.

The lead fire department responding was the Perry Township department since the plant is located there.

But Canton and other departments also responded.

The company as part of a statement says “The safety and wellbeing of our employees is a top priority, and we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.”

The company was recently placed in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program for several incidents at the facility.

