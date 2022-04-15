      Weather Alert

Extraordinary: Ohio’s Highest Court Rejects Legislative Map for 4th Time

Apr 15, 2022 @ 7:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For a fourth time, the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected as unconstitutional the latest set of legislative maps.

They’re the maps proposed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission for state House and Senate seats.

The next deadline set for the commission to complete a fifth set of maps is three weeks from Friday.

They have a head start, given the hiring of the two independent mapmakers who were in the midst of devising new boundaries.

As it is, those races are not on the current ballot.

And a panekl of federal judges may also step in.

