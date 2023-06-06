“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” Is Coming Back

ABC is working on bringing Extreme Makeover: Home Edition back. The original was hosted by Ty Pennington and ran for 9 seasons on ABC from 2004-2012), and then got a one-season reboot via HGTV in 2020 hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. They are getting new hosts this time around in Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best friends and co-founders of the lifestyle brand and Netflix series The Home Edit.

This latest reboot will follow a similar formula in featuring “great stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing home renovations and builds for families who give back to their communities.” Per usual, the deserving family will end up with a newly done home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.