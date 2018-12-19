Facebook Allowed Others to Read and Delete Messages
By Sarah Peters
Dec 19, 2018 @ 8:09 AM

Facebook is in more hot water after allowing more than 150 companies access to users’ personal information.
The New York Times got hold of Facebook documents from 2017 that say Facebook considered the companies business partners and therefore were exempt from their privacy rules.
Facebook also allowed the Bing search engine to see names of all users’ friends without their consent and allowed Spotify, Netflix, and the Royal Bank of Canada to read, write, and delete users’ private messages.
Does all this news about Facebook and your data make you want to delete your Facebook page?

