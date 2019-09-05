Facebook Dating Launches In The US Today
Facebook is trying to hook you up with someone special.
Facebook Dating debuted in the United States on Thursday. The feature began testing in Colombia a year ago.
It will appear in the mobile app and is available for people 18 and older. You’ll be able to create a dating profile separate from your main Facebook information.
Facebook will then match you with others based on what is in your profile. You won’t be able to see current Facebook friends unless you enable the “Secret Crush” feature. If someone you know is also interested, they’ll let you know.