Facebook, Instagram Suffer Outages Worldwide

There’s a reason you’ve been having problems posting updates on Facebook or Instagram and that reason is a worldwide outage for both platforms.

The issues started around noon for users of the platforms all around the world.

Problems with the social media messaging app What’s App have also been reported.

There’s no word on when you’ll be able to post to the platforms again.

