Facebook Will Soon Add Profile Music, Just Like Myspace
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 6:22 AM

Remember when everyone was relieved when Facebook became an escape for college kids to get away from Myspace? Yea. You used to have to sign up with your college email. Then they expanded it to influencers, underage kids and your grandparents? Before you knew it, Facebook kind of became Myspace 2.0. Except for the weird drama surrounding top friends, the two social media platforms were very similar.

Now, they are one step closer to becoming one and the same. Facebook just announced that they will start allowing users to host music on their profile, just like Myspace.

Admittedly, I did miss that feature of my social media profile. I liked having my own playlist play when people visited my profile. I just find it poetic that Facebook has almost become everything it claimed to not be.

