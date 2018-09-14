Facebook Will Start Fact Checking Memes

Facebook has been doing its best to stop fake news and facts from being shared on their website. But the battle is a long one, as there are not enough eyes and ears to catch everything. Recently, they have rolled out a program that will display a “fact-checking” article underneath trending news, letting users find out immediately whether a story they see is true or false. To curb even more fake news, Facebook is now going to start fact checking memes and video. This is a little bit harder than fact checking articles.

Facebook will have artificial intelligence programs sweep the site. Those programs will then flag potentially false posts for a human to review.