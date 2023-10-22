Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Fall Into The Leaves with Red Roof

October 22, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 and our friends at Red Roof are giving you and yours a chance to Fall Into The Leaves.

The leaves are peaking in many parts of Northeast Ohio and beyond. Now is the perfect time for an Autumn weekend getaway.

Listen to Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone every day all this week at 8:30pm for your chance to score a 2-night stay the Red Roof of your choice.

PLUS – We’ll throw you $50 in Bell Bucks from your Northeast Ohio Bell Stores to help you get to wherever you choose to go!

Contest runs Monday October 23rd thru Friday October 27th.

From Red Roof, Bell Stores and the station always givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!

