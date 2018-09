Fall officially arrived on Saturday night and that means atleast one good thing…less roadwork. ODOT’s Justin Chesnick says things should be done across the county soon including…late November for the State Route 43 paving project to be finished up and the end of October for the 77/62/Fulton Road work. NO new projects are scheduled.

