Fall Out Boy Infuses Their Own Tears Into Their Vinyl Album

Well this is an interesting way to personalize their work.

Fall Out Boy is releasing a limited edition (because…how much can you cry on demand)…and they’re calling it Crynyl. The vinyl is infused with their actual tears. Their latest album, So Much (For) Stardust, is first to get that treatment. They hinted at this idea inMarch when they posted an Instagram video of Pete Wentz applying tear stick, chopping onions, and sweetly reminiscing on his friendship with Patrick Stump, all for a secret upcoming project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy)

Those tears were harvested for the 50 copies available of So Much (For) Stardust on Crynyl, which come packaged with a fully functional tissue dispenser. The bad news is, the Crynyl pressing of So Much (For) Stardust already sold out in the first hour. But they may be drumming up more tears for another pressing…and they held a few back for giveaways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy)

This June, Fall Out Boy will kick off their North American amphitheater tour with support from Alkaline Trio and Bring Me The Horizon.

MORE HERE