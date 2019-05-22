Fallen Runner To Be Honored At Upcoming Races

(WHBC) – A medical examiner says a preliminary investigation has not revealed a cause of death for the runner who collapsed and died during the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said it may be weeks before 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo’s cause of death can be determined.
Ceepo, a recent Walsh University graduate from Medina, collapsed during the Cleveland Marathon and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
A University Hospitals spokesman says 60 to 70 people were treated for dehydration, muscle strains and orthopedic issues on Sunday, which was unusually warm for the marathon.
Meantime, organizers of the Medina Half Marathon plan to honor Ceepo is some way before the race on Saturday morning.
Organizers of the Four Leaf Clover Run in Akron also told Fox 8 they plan to honor Ceepo at their race in June.