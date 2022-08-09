Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Falling Gas Price Streak Continues

August 9, 2022 3:49AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For nine weeks now since hitting a record high, gasoline prices continue to trickle downward.

The AAA average price for a gallon in Stark County is $3.45 Tuesday morning, down another two cents since Monday.

Prices here are more than $1.60 below their record highs from two months ago, but still high compared to this time last year

GasBuddy has stations in the $3.30s in Canton and Jackson Township.

They’re even in the $3.20s in Green.

The national average price is $4.03.

