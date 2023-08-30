Family “Adopts” Neighbor Grandpa And They Are The Cutest

Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

August 30, 2023 11:16AM EDT
When Sharaine Caraballo and her family moved into their neighborhood, they didn’t know what to expect. They certainly didn’t expect 82-year-old recently widowed Paul Callahan. He ventured over one day saying he had some child safety seats if they needed them for their young kids. And that started a friendship that has led to Paul spending time with their family as if he’s their adopted grandpa.

The Caraballos clearly love him as one of their own!

