Family and Community Services Opening Stark Honor Home for Homeless Female Veterans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Family and Community Services based in Ravenna is opening the first Honor Home for homeless female veterans in Stark County.
The facility in the 2800 block of 34th Street NE in Canton will be able to house women and their children.
They already have two facilities for men in the county.
They say females are the fastest growing segment of the veterans homeless population.
For more information, call Honor Home at 330-752-2134.