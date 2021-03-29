      Weather Alert

Family and Community Services Opening Stark Honor Home for Homeless Female Veterans

Mar 29, 2021 @ 5:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Family and Community Services based in Ravenna is opening the first Honor Home for homeless female veterans in Stark County.

The facility in the 2800 block of 34th Street NE in Canton will be able to house women and their children.

They already have two facilities for men in the county.

They say females are the fastest growing segment of the veterans homeless population.

For more information, call Honor Home at 330-752-2134.

Popular Posts
Netflix Just Released Its April Titles And There's So Much Good Stuff
60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds
Chris Evans Says There Should Never Be Another Iron Man After Robert Downey Jr.
Tiktoker Thinks Single Mothers Are Only Good For One Night Stands
"Black Widow" Will Be Released In Theaters And Disney+ Simultaneously