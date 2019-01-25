Family Booted from Flight Because of ‘Foul Body Odor’

When it comes to body odor, the offending party is usually the last person to realize it’s time for a shower.

Whether this is true is up for debate in a dispute involving American Airlines, which removed a family of three from a flight leaving Miami Wednesday after other passengers complained that they stunk. However, Yossi Adler is accusing the airline of lying, saying he, his wife, and their 19-month-old daughter smelled just fine.

“As soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, ‘Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,'” Adler says. “We don’t have odor, OK? Nobody here has odor. I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth.” Adding injury to insult, Adler says his family’s luggage — including their daughter’s car seat and stroller — went on to Detroit without them.

While an American Airlines rep admits to the luggage error, she stood by the report of the family’s foul odor. “They were asked to deplane after multiple passengers, along with our crew members and Miami airport team, were concerned about the comfort of our other passengers due to the odor,” she says.

