Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree

December 18, 2023 12:18PM EST
Another story of a critter being found in a Christmas tree, this time a tiny owl in a Lexington family’s tree!

Michele White told WDKY-TV they had the tree in their home for four days and didn’t notice anything unusual until they had the carpets cleaned. Bobby Hayes was cleaning the carpet and noticed the tree swaying after plugging in a piece of equipment. They ended up setting the little guy free in their yard.

 

