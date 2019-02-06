Family Gets Sign from Loved One Who Passed On

Last month 97 year old Dorothy passed away. Her daughters had talked with their mom beforehand and asked her when she got to heaven if she could send a sign that she was happy. They asked her to send a cardinal. Then the day after her service they were all gathered together when they heard something at the kitchen window. It was a cardinal. Her son-in-law went outside and the bird was very calm and allowed him to pick it up and take it inside. They all took pictures of it and then went back outside to return it to the wild. However, as you can see by the video, it didn’t want to leave right away and landed on her daughter’s shoulder! It stayed for a few more moments before flying away.