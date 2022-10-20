Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

October 20, 2022 8:45AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon.

The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident.

David Upshaw’s wife tells Channel 3 an inmate was able to prevent a cell door from locking.

He attacked Upshaw from behind, beating him with his own radio.

The 60-year-old has injuries to major organs.

Upshaw is a retired Lawrence Township police officer.

